Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) again broke with President Donald Trump amid the president’s impeachment inquiry, saying it is “wrong and appalling” that Trump asked foreign powers to investigate Joe Biden for him.

“The President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” Romney said.

Romney also threw cold water on Trump’s insistence that he is only interested in investigating corruption, saying it “strains credulity to suggest it is anything other than politically motivated” when Trump has only shown interest in investigating Biden’s family.

“I am only interested in corruption,” Trump responded when a reporter questioned why he publicly asked China to investigate a political opponent.

The Utah Republican had previously expressed concern about Trump’s call with Ukraine, saying it would be “troubling in the extreme” if Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

