As Team Trump seeks to expand the eye of their Biden conspiracy to East Asia, the president and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani have wheeled out an absurd new claim: that Hunter Biden was paid $1.5 BILLION by China.

This week, Trump sparked a fresh firestorm of controversy when he told reporters outside the White House that China should launch an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Trump is, of course, currently enmeshed in an impeachment inquiry over his request that Ukraine investigate the Bidens for him.

While Republican lawmakers attempt to defend Trump by claiming his China comments were simply a joke, Trump defended his call for China to investigate Biden on Twitter.

Trump also claimed, falsely, that Hunter Biden “got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China.”

….and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason. There is NO WAY these can be legitimate transactions? As lawyers & others have stated, as President, I have an OBLIGATION to look into possible, or probable, CORRUPTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

Giuliani repeated the false claim during his bitter clash with Fox News host Howard Kurtz. “The Chinese were paying $1.5 billion to this kid!” he exclaimed.

Read The Washington Post’s thorough fact check of the Biden-China conspiracy here.

