President Donald Trump biographer Tim O’Brien said Trump is distorting facts when he says he didn’t know Jeffrey Epstein, saying “they knew each other well.”

“When the president stands on the White House lawn and said he barely knew Jeffrey Epstein, that’s not supported by the fact pattern. They knew each other well from 1987 to at least 2o02. He traveled on Epstein’s jet at least once,” O’Brien, Bloomberg Opinion’s executive editor, told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House Friday.

“Epstein was either a member of Mar-a-Lago in name or substance, but he was there all the time and the president wanted him to be there,” he continued. “I spent about two years, a lot of time with Trump in the mid-2000s, and he routinely talked about Jeffrey Epstein as someone he admired, he felt they were in sync.”

“What did he admire about him?” Wallace asked.

“He liked that he was free to pursue women whenever he wanted to, he liked that he had a lot of money to spend the way he wanted to,” O’Brien responded.

“There’s a lot of similarities to how these two men approached the world. And it is not credible that the president didn’t have a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, and they were worried about it up until Election Day,” he said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

