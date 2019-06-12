comScore

Trump Blames ‘Fake Polling’ as ‘New Weapon of Choice’ By Fake News: ‘Made Up & Don’t Even Exist’

By Colby HallJun 12th, 2019, 8:32 am

President Donald Trump reopened a new front in his attacks on American institutions when he derided the very political polling that he reportedly told staffers to lie about.

Internal White House polling has reportedly confirmed what many other polls have revealed: that in a head to head race with many Democratic candidates, Trump comes up with the short end of the stick. As polling numbers have become more commonly reported, it appears that Trump is pushing back in an effort to diminish their impact.

Trump tweeted:

The NY Times reported that Trump told aides to deny internal polling that showed him Trailing to Biden in key states:

After being briefed on a devastating 17-state poll conducted by his campaign pollster, Tony Fabrizio, Mr. Trump told aides to deny that his internal polling showed him trailing Mr. Biden in many of the states he needs to win, even though he is also trailing in public polls from key states like Texas, Michigan and Pennsylvania. And when top-line details of the polling leaked, including numbers showing the president lagging in a cluster of critical Rust Belt states, Mr. Trump instructed aides to say publicly that other data showed him doing well.

If this rhetoric seems familiar from Trump, he hit a similar note in the days just before the midterm elections of 2018:

