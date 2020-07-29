President Donald Trump attacked the media on Wednesday as he doubled down on his promotion of a doctor known for coronavirus conspiracy theories and outlandish claims.

As Trump held a press spray before leaving the White House, CNN’s Kailan Collins asked the president if he regrets retweeting a video of Dr. Stella Immanuel railing against masks and claiming hydroxychloroquine is a cure for Covid-19. This comes a day after Trump dodged Collins and other reporters when they tried to press him on why he promoted Immanuel, given her history of pushing bizarre claims.

The Daily Beast has taken an extensive look at how Immanuel has claimed in the past that doctors use alien DNA to make medicine, that vaccines stop people from being religious, and that gynecological problems are caused by people having dream sex with witches and demons. Instead of addressing anything about that, Trump said “I was very impressed with her” before saying “I know nothing about [her].”

After gushing about Immanuel’s promotion of hydrocychloroquine — which Dr. Anthony Fauci calls an ineffective Covid-19 treatment — Trump then pivoted to attack “fake news CNN.”

“You ought to tell your network the reason their ratings are so bad is because the coverage is so horrible, and that goes for MSDNC also,” Trump seethed. “Your network is so dishonest in its coverage of just about everything.”

Trump went on from there by touting hydroxychloroquine some more and complaining about the alleged censorship of conservative voices.

Watch above, via Fox News.

