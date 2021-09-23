Trump Blasts Lindsey Graham and Mike Lee: ‘Should Be Ashamed’ For Ignoring ‘Crime of the Century’

Former President Donald Trump continued his baseless and disproven claims that he lost the 2020 general election to President Joe Biden due to election fraud. In a statement released late Wednesday, he directed his unique brand of political bile at two Republican Senators, Mike Lee and Lindsey Graham, who were each loyal allies to the White House during Trump’s one term.

At issue are revelations in a new book co-written by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa Peril that report that both Senators Lee and Graham personally vetted Trump’s election fraud claims and found them lacking merit. As The Washington Post reports:

Graham and Lee, both of whom ultimately voted to certify the results, took the claims of election fraud seriously enough to get briefed on the details, involve their senior staff and call state officials throughout the country. But privately, Graham gave the arguments a withering assessment, according to the book, saying they were suitable for “third grade.”

In the weeks that followed the declaration of Biden as the winner of the election, Lee and Graham both remained active and engaged players in Trump’s plan to steal the election, revealed in a recently leaked memo, a plan that would have culminated in Vice President Mike Pence gavelling in Trump as the reelected president. In other words, a planned coup attempt that neither Graham nor Lee found to be legal — because it was not.

This is the context of Trump’s distancing himself from the two conservative senators in the statement released from his Save America PAC. “I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the ‘Crime of the Century,'” he wrote. “Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win.”

His message ignores that his campaign’s plan to steal the election through a false claim of a stolen election (an astute assessment made by Jonah Goldberg on Fox News last Fall) was unconstitutional and perhaps even criminal.

Trump’s political attacks on Graham and Lee will likely rouse his rabble of supporters in hatred towards the two, the only political power he currently possesses: attacks on Republicans who he believes have crossed him. But at some point, the Republican establishment might push back on Trump and take away that power by calling out his unhinged ravings. That has not yet happened, and there is no indication that it will happen any time soon. Alas.

Read the complete statement from Trump below:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America I spent virtually no time with Senators Mike Lee of Utah, or Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, talking about the 2020 Presidential Election Scam or, as it is viewed by many, the “Crime of the Century.” Lindsey and Mike should be ashamed of themselves for not putting up the fight necessary to win. Look at the facts that are coming out in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other States. If this were Schumer and the Democrats, with the evidence we have of Election Fraud (especially newly revealed evidence), they would have never voted to approve Biden as President, and had they not, all of the mistakes that were made over the last month, which are destroying our Country, would not have happened. Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, and all of the other Republicans who were unwilling to fight for the Presidency of the United States, which would have included at least an additional four Republican Senators, two in Georgia, one in Michigan, one in Arizona, are letting the Democrats get away with the greatest Election Hoax in history—a total con job! We are losing our Country! The Democrats are vicious and fight like hell, and the Republicans do nothing about it. RINOs fight harder against Republicans than they do against Democrats. They want to be so politically correct, even if that means losing our Country, which is happening now. The evidence on determinative and wide-ranging Election Fraud is staggering. Your Republican Presidential candidate won in a landslide, but has so little backing from Republican “leadership.” They should be ashamed of themselves. Why don’t they have hearings? Or even if just Republicans had open public sessions, we would all hear the irrefutable facts. Remember, the Fake News Media does not report the truth!

