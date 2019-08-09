President Donald Trump defended massive immigration raids at Mississippi poultry plants that left children without their parents, calling raids “a very good deterrent.”

“I want people to know that if they come into the United States illegally, they’re going to be brought out. And this serves as a very good deterrent. If people come into our country illegally, they’re going out. They’re not coming in illegally and staying. We have bad laws,” Trump told reporters before leaving for a vacation Friday.

“They may get in, although we’re being very tough, but they may get in. But it doesn’t matter, because they’re going out. And when people see what they saw yesterday and like they will see for a long time, they know that they’re not staying here,” he continued.

ICE arrested nearly 700 people following a sweep of several plants in Mississippi. A day later, officials confirmed they released about half of the detainees after processing.

Trump also again floated tying making more restrictive immigration laws to gun control legislation, which has been criticized as a compromise that would make neither conservatives nor liberals happy.

“If the Democrats would change the laws — which I was thinking about putting together, as you know, with the gun situation so we have immigration and we have, let’s say, some of the things we’re talking about right now. You have them together,” Trump said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com