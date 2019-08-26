Axios’ Jonathan Swan stands by his reporting on Donald Trump, even as the president cries “fake news” over his supposed idea on how to deal with hurricanes.

On Sunday, Swan reported that Trump made multiple suggestions for the government to drop nuclear bombs into hurricanes to stop them before they can reach America. This idea has existed for decades, but as Axios noted, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has already explained why this is a bad idea between the radioactive fallout and the possibility that a nuclear explosion would cause negligible change to the storm itself.

As it were, Trump has noticed the report and he’s calling it “ridiculous.”

The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019

Swan, however, doubled down on his report, saying the president raised this suggestion in “at least two meetings” and “one of the conversations was memorialized.”

Not to mention that we gave the White House press team full visibility of everything we were reporting nine hours before publication. We published their statement in the story. https://t.co/7cHF23YYRw — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 26, 2019

