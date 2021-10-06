Trump Dismisses 1/6 Committee Subpoenas, Pushes Election Big Lie as ‘The Real Insurrection’

Former President Donald Trump continued pushing the big lie about the 2020 election, and has now taken to calling it “the real insurrection.”

The January 6 select committee has sent out subpoenas to a number of Trump allies in the past few weeks to investigate the events leading up to the riots at the Capitol.

In response, Trump put out a statement saying “the real insurrection happened on November 3rd” and that January 6 was “a day of protesting the Fake Election results.”

On January 6, Trump attacked then-Vice President Mike Pence moments after he was evacuated. The video Trump put out while the rioting continued repeated the lie about the stolen election.

The former president spoke to Just the News’ John Solomon Tuesday and reacted to the subpoenas from the committee.

He told Solomon, “The insurrection took place on November 3rd. That was the insurrection: when they rigged the election. The big insurrection, the real insurrection.”

Trump has continued to make false statements about the 2020 election for months, talking up Republican-led audits in several states, even in a state he won.

Solomon asked Trump if he plans to fight the subpoenas or invoke executive privilege.

“I’m mixed,” Trump said, “because we did nothing wrong. So I’m sort of saying, ‘Why are we hiring lawyers to do this?’ I’d like to just have everybody go in and say what you have to say. We did nothing wrong.”

