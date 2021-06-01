Trump Goes After Former GOP Rep. Who Said Few Republicans Would Search for Him If He ‘Disappeared Tomorrow’

Former President Donald Trump put out a statement on Tuesday going after former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R- VA).

Comstock has been somewhat outspoken in calling out the former president over the big lie about the 2020 election, and said last month she can’t fathom why the Republican party would continue anchoring itself to him after his big loss. She was with Brian Sicknick’s mother and partner last week when they were on Capitol Hill to meet with Republican senators and push them to back the 1/6 commission.

Just two days ago, Comstock said on Meet the Press that if Trump “disappeared tomorrow,” not many Republicans would search for him.

Trump’s statement goes after Comstock for losing her race and says, “She had no problems being with me while in the Oval Office, or when she needed something.”

He throws Comstock in a list with others like “Little Ben Sasse” and Liz Cheney and Mitt Romney as “RINO losers.”

Trump blasts former Rep. Barbara Comstock as a RINO and includes a picture of himself signing something with said RINO beaming behind him. pic.twitter.com/cYwb9is3Fv — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 1, 2021

Comstock has been very vocal calling for a 1/6 commission, which Senate Republicans blocked from passing last week, and she defended Liz Cheney after she was ousted from House GOP leadership.

