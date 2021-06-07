Former President Donald Trump clearly sided with employers when asked by Stuart Varney about recent job reports and claims that Covid relief and extended unemployment benefits are keeping unemployment numbers high and hurting economic growth.

Trump was interviewed by the Fox Business host Monday morning — who noted how Trump had earlier claimed that people don’t want to come back to work. “You think that that, the pandemic and the lockdown, did it change the workforce forever?” he asked. “Expand on that a little bit. How did it change it?”

“It might have, for at least not forever I guess, but people’s attitude on work seems to be different beyond the money that’s an incentive that they not go to work,” the former president replied. “You know exactly the purpose of your question is interesting, because ‘did it change their psychology on working?’ is really sort of what I think you’re asking, not just the money incentive because eventually, that wears out.”

“What I am surprised is that employees, you’d think they’d be more loyal to their employer, so when the employer calls and he wants them back you’d think they would go because this is just temporary this money,” Trump noted — essentially placing the blame for low job numbers amid a post-pandemic economic recovery on workers rather than corporations and small businesses, many of whom received billions in federal support during the lockdown and stay-at-home guidelines designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“But there is a different feeling out there in my opinion, and I think probably in your opinion, so it may have changed the level and degree of people wanting to work,” Trump concluded, echoing the thoughts expressed by many business owners featured on Fox News that are frequently complaining that they can’t find anyone to hire as a result of federal aid.

Watch above via Fox Business.

