In a recent statement, former President Donald Trump lauded OAN for exposing what he falsely calls the “massive fraud” in the 2020 election — while criticizing Fox News and Newsmax for ignoring the subject. Now, the former president is showing his appreciation for the far-right outlet by granting them an exclusive, and taking full advantage of a platform where he can promote the Big Lie unchecked.

OAN, late Tuesday, aired a brief preview clip of a conversation between Trump and Chanel Rion in which the former president, once more, trotted out his unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 vote.

“If we can’t convince people that won’t happen again, or if we don’t get right down to the bottom of it and change it, those people aren’t gonna be there to vote [in the future],” Trump said. “The Republicans are gonna have to do something. Whether it’s Mitch McConnell, or Kevin McCarthy, or the leadership locally, they have to do something.”

Trump, evidently, remains unmoved by arguments that his attacks on the election cost Republicans the Senate — with depressed Republican turnout in January’s Georgia Senate runoffs thought by many to be at least partially due to the former president’s repeated attacks on the 2020 vote.

From there, Trump made yet another false allusion to fraud in the 2020 election.

“There was an expression that I’ve heard, that you’ve heard, for many years — the vote counter is far more important than the politician, or the person running for office,” Trump said. “And that was the case, in this instance, for the presidential election. Very sad that this could happen. It was a third world election.”

Rion went on to give credence to the president’s claims.

“It looks like a lot of that may well be uncovered very shortly,” Rion said.

“It’s being uncovered now,” Trump interjected.

“Hopefully we see that,” Rion added.

“It would be nice if the papers would report it,” Trump said.

In a statement on Saturday, Trump made a variety of false claims about election fraud in Arizona and lauded OAN as the only network to entertain them.

“The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED! This is illegal and the Arizona State Senate, who is leading the Forensic Audit, is up in arms. Additionally, seals were broken on the boxes that hold the votes, ballots are missing, and worse. Mark Brnovich, the Attorney General of Arizona, will now be forced to look into this unbelievable Election crime. Many Radical Left Democrats and weak Republicans are very worried about the fact that this has been exposed. The DELETION of an entire Database and critical Election files of Maricopa County is unprecedented. Many other States to follow. The Mainstream Media and Radical Left Democrats want to stay as far away as possible from the Presidential Election Fraud, which should be one of the biggest stories of our time. Fox News is afraid to cover it—there is rarely a mention. Likewise, Newsmax has been virtually silent on this subject because they are intimidated by threats of lawsuits. One America News (OAN), one of the fastest growing networks on television, and the “hottest”, is doing a magnificent job of exposing the massive fraud that took place. The story is only getting bigger and at some point it will be impossible for the weak and/or corrupt media not to cover. Thank you to OAN and other brave American Patriots. It is all happening quickly!”

Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer, a Republican, promptly blasted Trump’s false claims.

“Wow,” Richer tweeted. “This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5.”

Watch above, via OAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]