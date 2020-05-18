Trump Ramps Up Attack on Local Reporter Who Filmed Long Island Protesters Abusing Him: ‘They Hate Fake News, and So Do I!’

Four days after the video first caught his attention, President Donald Trump is ratcheting up his attacks on a local news reporter who was verbally abused and stalked by anti-lockdown protesters in Long Island.

In a Monday morning tweet, the president again shared footage posted by News 12 Long Island’s Kevin Vesey — which showed demonstrators harassing him. And just as he did on Friday and Saturday, the president voiced his support for the protesters.

“This love of Country went all over,” Trump wrote in admiration of the protesters. “They hate Fake News, and so do I!”

This love of Country went all over. They hate Fake News, and so do I! https://t.co/b4HM0C298h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2020

The clip shared by Trump, one of several posted by Vesey, showed several demonstrators taunting him as he filmed the protest.

“Fuck you,” said one man, while giving him the middle finger. “You guys are fucking fake news.”

“You are the virus,” another said.

The crowd also, at one point, chanted “Fake news is not essential!”

Other footage from the protest showed one man stalking Vesey — following the reporter even after he’d asked the man to keep his distance.

