Trump Eggs On Coronavirus Protesters Who Stalked and Abused Reporter, Calls Them ‘Great People!’

President Donald Trump explicitly encouraged protesters who berated and stalked a reporter on video, saying people “can’t get enough” of the hostile actions, and calling the aggressors “Great people!”

On Saturday morning, Trump retweeted video of his supporters verbally attacking and stalking reporter Kevin Vesey as he tried to file a story on their protest. Vesey captioned his video by writing “The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today.”

Trump wrote “People can’t get enough of this,” and added “Great people!”

People can’t get enough of this. Great people! https://t.co/b4HM0C298h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

The tweet comes hours after Trump first posted the video along with the message “FAKE NEWS IS NOT ESSENTIAL!”

Vesey is a reporter for News 12 Long Island who posted the footage to his Twitter feed Thursday evening after covering the protest in Long Island.

This incident is just the latest in a string of confrontations between reporters and aggressive anti-social distancing demonstrators who invade journalists’ space, and in one case spat in a reporter’s face.

Trump has also expressed support for anti-lockdown protesters who have been carrying firearms to legislative buildings to oppose restrictions meant to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]