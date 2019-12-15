comScore

Trump Rips IG Horowitz: He Couldn’t Say There Was ‘Tremendous Bias,’ A ‘Big Credibility Loss’

By Josh FeldmanDec 15th, 2019, 1:19 pm

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has touted the findings of DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz in his report last week, including what he found on serious errors in the Carter Page FISA process and his conclusions about FBI reliance on the Steele dossier.

But Horowitz also concluded that there was no evidence of political bias in opening the Russia probe and that there was sufficient predicate for it.

Today POTUS took to Twitter to rip Horowitz as an Obama appointee, even though his report is bad “for the FBI and others,” because “There was tremendous bias and guilt exposed, so obvious, but Horowitz couldn’t get himself to say it. Big credibility loss.”

