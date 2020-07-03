President Donald Trump’s late-night speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday will reportedly focus on attacking the “left wing mob” and “cancel culture,” according to ABC’s Will Steakin.

Trump Rushmore speech will slam “left wing mob” trying to tear down “our history,” campaign official briefed tells @ABC News POTUS will argue “left wing mob” and “cancel culture” are pushing “totalitarian behavior…completely alien to American life,” source said (not excerpts) — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 3, 2020

The president will “tell the truth about America’s history and he will tell the truth about those trying to tear it down and divide our country,” the senior Trump campaign official said of tonight’s Rushmore speech — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 3, 2020

The president will also reportedly “tell the truth about America’s history and he will tell the truth about those trying to tear it down and divide our country,” a senior Trump campaign official told ABC.

Reuters also reported that Trump’s speech will slam “the left wing mob and those practicing cancel culture” for “engaging in totalitarian behavior that is completely alien to American life.”

In June, Ivanka Trump complained that “cancel culture” resulted in her speech at Wichita State University Tech being pulled. On Tuesday, The Washington Post ran a column entitled “Donald Trump is the King of Cancel Culture.”

Trump will speak at Mount Rushmore around 10:30 p.m. EST. on Friday night with crowds expected to top 7,500 people.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said the state won’t require masks or social distancing during his visit. South Dakota has had almost 7,000 positive coronavirus cases since the beginning of March.

Some have been critical of Trump’s decision to hold an in-person Independence Day celebration, including Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier and the Democratic National Committee.

