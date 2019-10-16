At roughly the same time, in the waning moments of their respective 4 p.m. broadcasts Thursday, CNN’s Jake Tapper and MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace got their hands on the letter (broken by Fox Business) from President Donald Trump to Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. And the reaction from Tapper and Wallace was precisely the same.

Utter bewilderment.

“I saw this letter and thought it was a joke,” Tapper said Wednesday on The Lead. “I thought it was a hoax.”

But no, it is very real.

“Let’s work out a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I will.” Trump wrote. He added, “Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool! I will call you later.”

Wallace, too, was stunned. She noted, like Tapper, that she didn’t run with the letter until the White House confirmed its authenticity.

“NBC News has just obtained a letter from Donald Trump to the president of Turkey that made us do a double-take,” Wallace said. “So weird we had to check with the White House to make sure it’s real, and that was our delay. It is.”

After reading the letter in full, while laughing at one point, Wallace added, “I have no words.”

