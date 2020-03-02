60 Minutes came under fire on Sunday for airing a segment on retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was charged with stabbing a young ISIS prisoner to death and posing for a photo with his corpse — before President Donald Trump personally intervened on Gallagher’s behalf.

In the episode, CBS News showed off Gallagher’s “glory wall” of war memorabilia, which included the knife he allegedly used to stab the teenager to death and a photo with his platoon’s “KILL ‘EM ALL” motto on the frame.

Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher shows 60 Minutes his war memorabilia, including the knife seen in his photo with the dead ISIS fighter. https://t.co/nDZBPHA0ub pic.twitter.com/b86c5oI8Qu — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 2, 2020

A clip from the show on Twitter was quickly ratio’d receiving over 11,000 mostly negative replies against just 1,000 likes.

“What on earth was 60 Minutes thinking?” asked MSNBC contributor and former Obama White House staffer Ben Rhodes. CBS News did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

What on earth was 60 Minutes thinking? https://t.co/izXTeTTjIy — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 2, 2020

In the interview with 60 Minutes, Gallagher denied stabbing the teenager, but confirmed the photo with his body was taken as a “trophy.”

After being asked whether he was “trying to make it look like” he killed the boy, Gallagher said, “I was trying to make it look tough, yeah. I know how bad it looks when it gets out into the public, which it never was supposed to.

“On a text he sent his friend along with the photo, which read, “Good story behind this, got him with my hunting knife,” Gallagher claimed he was just joking.

“It was like a joke text. Dark humor,” he insisted, adding, “they ran a test on the knife, the sheath. No blood anywhere on it. And if you look at the picture close, there’s no blood on the knife. There’s no blood anywhere on me.”

Gallagher was acquitted of murder in the trial, after a medic said he killed the ISIS fighter by blocking his oxygen after Gallagher had stabbed him in the neck. Gallagher was convicted of posing with a dead body last year, after the president personally intervened on his behalf.

In December, Gallagher met with Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

"This is a war criminal and murderer pardoned by Trump. His own soldiers testified against him," declared CNN contributor and New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali.

This is a war criminal and murderer pardoned by Trump. His own soldiers testified against him. https://t.co/5G21UG3GFx — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 2, 2020

This is embarrassing for you. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 2, 2020

Psycho shit — Rob (@robrousseau) March 2, 2020

This is propaganda for a convicted war criminal. American exceptionalism is a hell of a drug. https://t.co/AHdCwdhdlZ — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 2, 2020

I’m a devoted @CBSNews fan but I’m disgusted and ashamed of them for this. A blight on a great network with a proud history. https://t.co/qgP6SpxuzO — joanna schroeder (@iproposethis) March 2, 2020

We were just thinking we need more war criminal puff pieces on TV. Thanks! — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) March 2, 2020

This is goddamn shameful @60Minutes. Glorifying a war criminal. https://t.co/C25PfAvpRO — rabia O’chaudry (@rabiasquared) March 2, 2020

Why are you helping whitewash a war criminal? — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) March 2, 2020

….you mean the knife he committed a literal war crime with by murdering a child? — Towanda the Avenger (@kendallybrown) March 2, 2020

You misspelled murderer. — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) March 2, 2020

This is utterly shameful. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 2, 2020

I feel like being pro serial killer might not be the Pulitzer winner you think it is — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 2, 2020

This puff piece is pathetic. — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 2, 2020

In January, the New York Times was also criticized for its coverage of Gallagher, and eventually deleted a tweet after being accused of promoting the ex-Navy SEAL’s merchandise.

