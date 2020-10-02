ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Tells The View: White House ‘Rattled,’ ‘Freaked Out’ About Trump’s Covid-19 Infection, ‘Concerned’ About His Health

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl told the hosts of The View that White House officials and staff members are “ratted” about President Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis, noting that they are also concerned about his health.

Host Joy Behar asked Karl about what he’s heard regarding the shocking news that broke early Friday morning.

Karl noted that the president is doing fine and is self-isolating along with First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive — adding that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claimed Trump has mild symptoms.

“But I’ve got to tell you that the ground truth of this is that the White House and the White House staff are really rattled,” Karl added.

“This is something that has really, frankly, freaked them out. They’re concerned about the president’s health. They’re concerned about Hope Hicks, who by the way I’m told is quite sick. They — Meadows did acknowledge that the president is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, not just the positive test, but he has symptoms. He said those are mild symptoms. Of course, there’s a real question of exactly what you can believe in terms of how they’re characterizing this, but this is something that has the White House rattled, concerned about their health, concerned about the president’s health, and concerned about when this means for the campaign.”

Watch above, via ABC.

