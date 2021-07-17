After Maskless Flight to D.C., Three Texas Democrats Test Positive for Covid

Three of the Texas Democrats who fled Texas for D.C. in a bid to stop voting legislation from being passed have tested positive for Covid-19, reports MSNBC.

The three were on the same chartered plane as the rest of the Democrats photographed on the flight where they did not comply with FAA and CDC guidelines on the wearing of masks. One person tested positive on Friday night, triggering rapid tests of other members of the caucus, generating two more positive results.

Nevertheless, MSNBC’s Vaughn Hillyard was quick to stress, the other Democrats aboard the flight will continue to go about their daily lives in a normal way with no changes. A move he attributed to following CDC guidelines in the same on-air during which NBC News public health analyst Dr. Irwin Redlener told anchor Alex Witt that the return of indoor mask mandates is a good move.

According to reports, all three caucus members were vaccinated prior to taking the maskless flight to D.C.

Caucus chair Chris Turner told reporters, “this is a sober reminder that COVID is still with us, and though vaccinations offer tremendous protection, we still must take necessary precautions. We are in touch with public health experts in Texas to provide additional guidance. Our caucus will follow all recommendations from public health experts as we continue our work.”

So far no one has identified which members tested positive, and there has been no follow-up about subsequent testing or any news on symptoms, though it doesn’t seem as if anyone is asking too hard.

