Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt proposed that the reason Donald Trump is dodging the 2024 Republican primary debates may be that his lawyers are advising him to avoid incriminating himself.

Earhardt’s comments came on Monday as Fox & Friends discussed the potential political ramifications of Trump’s refusal to participate in the debates. She predicted that “even if you are a diehard Trump fan, you will watch this debate [because] you want to find out more” about the ex-president’s primary rivals.

Brian Kilmeade moved the conversation toward Trump’s continued domination in the Republican polls despite being indicted four times and the fact that he now faces 91 criminal counts. After Steve Doocy predicted the Trump’s absence will give his rivals a chance to challenge him, Earhardt brought up another reason why Trump might have decided not to show.

He’s also being indicted four times. He might not want to get on stage because his lawyers might say you can’t talk about it.

Kilmeade commented that Earhardt’s idea is supported by the fact Trump called off the press conference he was supposed to have where he was supposed to produce evidence that the 2020 election in Georgia was rigged against him. Doocy went on by warning that if Trump changes his mind and participates in later debates “it will look like he’s jumping in because he’s losing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

