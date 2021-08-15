American Flag Taken Down at Embassy in Kabul as US Personnel Evacuated: CNN

CNN reports that the American flag has been taken down from the U.S. Embassy of Afghanistan as the Taliban continues its march through the nation’s capital.

With President Ashraf Ghani’s flight from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s entry into Kabul, their takeover of the nation appears inevitable. CNN reported on Sunday that the U.S. embassy is frantically working to pull their staff out of the country over the next few days.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood reported that taking down the flag marked “a final step in the embassy evacuation.”

The American flag at the US embassy in Kabul has been taken down, marking a final step in the embassy evacuation, source tells me. State Dept Spox said on Thurs that the US drawdown of diplomats was not an evacuation. Now, 3 days later, the evac is on the verge of completion. — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) August 15, 2021

Reports indicate that U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson has been relocated to Kabul airport. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an alert saying that the airport is “taking fire,” and they are currently urging U.S. citizens to “shelter in place.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com