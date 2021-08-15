American Flag Taken Down at Embassy in Kabul as US Personnel Evacuated: CNN

Aug 15th, 2021
 

CNN reports that the American flag has been taken down from the U.S. Embassy of Afghanistan as the Taliban continues its march through the nation’s capital.

With President Ashraf Ghani’s flight from Afghanistan and the Taliban’s entry into Kabul, their takeover of the nation appears inevitable. CNN reported on Sunday that the U.S. embassy is frantically working to pull their staff out of the country over the next few days.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood reported that taking down the flag marked “a final step in the embassy evacuation.”

Reports indicate that U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson has been relocated to Kabul airport. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an alert saying that the airport is “taking fire,” and they are currently urging U.S. citizens to “shelter in place.”

