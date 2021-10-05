Ana Navarro Completely Tears Into Stephanie Grisham: ‘I Know We Like the Gossip She’s Spilling’ But ‘She’s Got No Credibility’

CNN’s Ana Navarro torched Stephanie Grisham’s book tour and said the Trump White House communications director has no credibility.

Navarro joined Ana Cabrera on Tuesday to talk about Grisham’s tell-all and some stunning comments from former Vice President Mike Pence.

On Fox News Monday night, Pence — who was directly threatened by January 6 rioters — said the media focus on that day is just a distraction meant to “demean” Trump supporters. He also said he and Donald Trump ultimately “parted amicably.”

Navarro said it’s “so embarrassing” how “pathetic” Pence is being.

“How can you be such a bootlicker? How can you be so servile to somebody that did not call off a mob that wanted to hang you?!” she asked.

Cabrera then moved on to Grisham, who said her enabling of Trump cost lives from covid and criticized Fox News in particular.

Navvaro rolled her eyes at Grisham only just now coming forward:

I find all of these, you know, late-developing conscience in people who served in the Trump campaign, or the Trump administration, repulsive. And look, I know we like the tea she’s spilling. I know we like the gossip she’s spilling, and it’s not often that I agree with Trump supporters, but she’s got no credibility. If she’s talking about how she lied on Fox interviews, what makes you think that she’s saying the truth in a CNN interview? think these folks are trying, people like her who write tell-all books after they left the administration. And she left the administration January 6th, okay? Give me a break. By then, all of America knew who he was. She certainly knew who he was.

She said she has no interest in buying books from former Trump officials “who now want to clear their names and make a buck.”

“I am never ever going to buy one of these books. Never going to spend a penny on it. If somebody buys me one, I’m going to buy a parakeet so that I can go ahead and line the bottom of the cage with the pages of this book.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

