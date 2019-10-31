In the eyes of many, Fox News Judicial Analyst Andrew Napolitano is as fair a judge of legal issues in the political world as any that are out there, and the consistent calling of balls and strikes without political favor was on full display Thursday morning on Fox & Friends.

Napolitano pushed back on the growing notion in the pro-Trump media world, that Rep. Adam Schiff’s leading of impeachment inquiry hearings is unfair to the current Republican minority in the House of Representatives.

Amidst a conversation about a lack of transparency and general unfairness afforded President Donald Trump, Napolitano said “Congressman Schiff is, in my opinion, following the rules of the house of representatives. You generate the information in secret. You decide which you want to make public.”

Co-host Steve Doocy pushed back noting how “the Republicans have asked for a vote so they’re getting this vote about the procedure of the inquiry going forward. But also want it to be fair. There is nothing fair about this. Congress has some screwy rules.”

Napolitano agreed before noting “the rules were written in 2015 when Republicans controlled Congress. And now they are stuck with those rules.”

Doocy replied that these GOP written procedural rules were “coming back to haunt the Republicans.”

Watch above via Fox News.

