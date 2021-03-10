By now you’ve probably seen the video of Congressman Tim Ryan (D- OH) erupting on Republican colleagues for opposing the covid relief bill. In his House floor speech, a furious Ryan shouted at GOP members, “We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organize, you complain. But if we were passing a tax cut here, you’d be all getting in line to vote yes for it. Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers!”

He followed up with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Wednesday and said it’s ridiculous for the GOP to profess to be the party of working people.

Cavuto questioned Ryan about the overall covid package and asked, “Why were you portraying them as just only interested in tax cuts and not in scaling down and focusing the size of this package?”

Ryan said they’re “completely out of touch” with where Americans are, touting support for the relief package in recent polls.

“You’re quite right, there’s a lot of these benefits and stimulus for some of the people affected and extensions of jobless benefits — very real, very palpable, very needed,” Cavuto said. “But I think what the Republicans are saying and I think that others were advocating — is this focused enough? Or did we actually waste a lot of money here or put it back in the hopes of trying to sell it under the covid umbrella?”

“It addresses the economic problems that have stemmed from covid, the economic collapse,” Ryan responded.

When Cavuto questioned Ryan again, the Ohio Democrat said, “Neil, you can go on and on all you want. I’m a congressman in Northeast Ohio that has been devastated by this. And I cannot have enough staff in my office to handle the facilitating unemployment claims… People are struggling and they want help.”

“I’m not carrying anyone’s laundry on this, congressman, I’m just trying to ask you a couple of simple questions,” Cavuto said.

He told Ryan he was “pretty moderate” a few years ago and even said, “You just seem to have changed an awful lot from those days.”

“When times change, when you have a pandemic and an economic collapse, you probably shouldn’t keep the same mindset that you had when things were going a little better,” Ryan said in response.

“You wonder why everybody in this country, the vast majority of people, are so pissed off, it’s because they can’t survive economically,” he continued. “And now here we are in the middle of a pandemic, in the middle of an economic collapse, and you have a political party that couldn’t — not one of them could cast a vote for a rescue package for the American people.”

“They want to be the party of workers? I mean, are you kidding me?! That is insane!” Ryan said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]