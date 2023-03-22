‘It Wasn’t Fox’: Gutfeld Claims Morning Joe and CNN’s ‘Discord Orgy’ Elected Trump in 2016

Fox News’s top-rated show, The Five discussed the possible indictment of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Co-host Greg Gutfeld argued that MSNBC and CNN are repeating the same behavior covering this story that they did in covering Trump during the 2016 presidential election, which Gutfeld claims is why Trump got elected.

The conversation began with a long back and forth on the merits of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case, resulting in Jesse Watters dismissing the whole issue as a power play to smear Trump and scare away GOP donors.

Watters argued Bragg just wants a mugshot of Trump “to go viral all over the world. And they’re going to use it in every campaign for the next two years.”

“You’re going to see it in every newspaper and it’s going to scare Republican donors. Are they going to throw money at a guy that’s been indicted, been booked, have been fingerprinted? A lot of these corporate guys don’t want to throw money at a guy like Trump,” Watters added, concluding:

So that’s what this is about. They’re trying to criminalize the president, criminalize his movement and make him look so dangerous that he’s leading this dark army of insurrectionists. And that’s how the FBI can get to use those anti-terror tools against the movement.

Gutfeld chimed in, saying, “You know, what you’re getting at is so true. It is. It wasn’t us. It wasn’t Fox or The Five that elected Trump in 2016.”

“It was the very same people pushing this. It was the Morning Joes and the discord orgy on CNN that were, that basically just shoved all the oxygen to Trump, which is exactly what happened this week. And we for some reason, our muscles were not in use and we weren’t used to it,” Gutfeld argued.

“Right,” agreed Watters.

“But it happened again. They are in the process of possibly electing Trump again by giving him all the oxygen,” Gutfeld concluded.

Notably, Jeff Zucker the former president of CNN was asked during a live Q&A in October of 2022, “Do you regret giving Trump as much air as you gave him in 2016?”

“Of course I do. I’ve admitted this publicly,” Zucker replied at the time.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

