Bakari Sellers Tells Don Lemon Trump and Stephen Miller Are ‘At Mar-a-Lago Throwing Up’ Over White Population Decline

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers told Don Lemon that the news about the first-ever decline in the white population in the United States has people like Donald Trump and Stephen Miller “throwing up.”

On Thursday night’s Don Lemon Tonight, the host convened a panel featuring Mr. Sellers and Ana Navarro to discuss the news that according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the white population in the country decreased for the first time ever:

The share of the white population fell from 63.7% in 2010 to 57.8% in 2020, the lowest on record, driven by falling birthrates among white women compared with Hispanic and Asian women. The number of non-Hispanic white people shrank from 196 million in 2010 to 191 million.

Lemon played a clip of white supremacists in Charlottesville chanting “Jews will not replace us,” amd asked Sellers “Do you think these new numbers only reinforce their sense of being under attack?”

Bakari Sellers: No question about it. I mean, you look at that. You look at Charlottesville and you look at what happened January 6th. What you’re seeing now is the browning of America bringing out a lot of the true colors of this country, whether or not it’s the anti-Semitic rhetoric that you just played, whether or not it’s the racism or the xenophobia. I mean, look at this panel. It’s Bakari Sellers, Don Lemon, and Ana Navarro. Right now, Stephen Miller and Donald Trump are at Mar-a-Lago and they’re throwing up because this is not the America they want to see. And so, I actually go as far as saying that a lot of the things that we see going on politically, especially when it comes to voting rights throughout the country are not because of the 2020 election. It’s because of this census and what we knew is that there’s no such thing as economic anxiety. The media did a disservice calling it that. It’s cultural anxiety. There are people who feel as if they’re being replaced. It’s not true, but that’s how they feel. And they’re showing out with their violence, they’re showing out with their anti-Semitism, they’re showing out with their racism, xenophobia and bigotry. But we’re just peeling the Band-Aid off who we really are, Don.

Lemon then played several clips featuring Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s repeated invocations of replacement theory, and Navarro saying that while “some of the numbers I saw today are really encouraging when it comes to raw numbers, ” that “those numbers don’t mean as much if the black and brown communities, if minority communities don’t show up and flex that political muscle, having the numbers does not mean as much.”

As the segment wound down, Sellers interjected “But we got to say one thing, Don, before you go. We got to say Tucker Carlson is racist. Tucker Carlson is racist. That’s all I wanted to say.”

Mr. Carlson denies that he is racist.

Watch above via CNN.

