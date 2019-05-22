Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson accused Democrats of supporting late-term abortions to “slaughter” viable children outside the womb.

Carson made the comment during an interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney, during which the two discussed HUD’s new policy banning undocumented immigrants from using government housing — which will leave as many as 55,000 children homeless, according to the department’s own analysis of the secretary’s plan.

“Well you know, we have an obligation to follow the law, and Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980 says specifically that the HUD Secretary may not support housing for people who are not here legally,” Carson said in response Democratic lawmakers criticizing the policy. “So, what they’re asking me to do is violate the law. They have the ability to change the law.”

“What’s really interesting is how they try to make this emotional argument about children,” he added — referencing the recent debate over the legality of late-term abortions. “These are the same people who are for late-term abortions, who take a child who is viable outside of the womb and are willing to slaughter them. Now tell me how is that consistent?”

Carson was likely talking about comments made by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in February during a radio interview defending a bill that would ease restrictions on second-trimester and third-trimester abortions — mainly allowing one doctor to make a decision in those rare cases rather than the three approvals previously required.

Northam cited a hypothetical abortion “case where there may be severe deformities, there may be a fetus that’s non-viable,” and added, “In this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered, the infant would be kept comfortable, the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother. So I think this was really blown out of proportion.”

While Republicans continue to use the comments as an example of their opponents supporting infanticide, Democrats defending Northam have argued that — while his wording may have been awkward — the governor was ultimately referencing a case with a “non-viable” fetus.

