Ben Sasse Roasts John Kennedy at Senate Hearing: ‘Pretends to Be an Aw Shucks Kind of Guy as He Picks Your Pocket’

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) called out fellow Republican Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) over his simple country lawyer shtick during the confirmation hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday.

In various appearances on cable news and in committee hearings, Kennedy has projected a folksy and sometimes punchy Matlock-esque figure who is always armed with one-liners and old adages. But despite the bumpkin image he puts forward, Kennedy actually holds degrees from Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia, and Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes scholar.

When it was Sasse’s turn to question Jackson, he used the opportunity to needle Kennedy, his fellow Senate Judiciary Committee member.

“I’m not an attorney, so farming and ranching people where from I come from know that John Kennedy is super smart, Rhodes lawyer, who kind of pretends to be an aw shucks kind of guy as he picks your pocket,” Sasse told the nominee.

“Do I get equal time, Mr. Chairman?” Kennedy quipped.

“He always gets unequal time,” Sasse shot back. “He always gets bonus time.”

Sasse then resumed his questioning of Jackson.

Indeed, Kennedy has been a prolific guest on Fox News, where he has denounced “pink-haired wokers who carry around Ziploc bags of kale” and has claimed President Joe Biden is “to the left of Lenin.”

Kennedy has also authored some strange moments during committee hearings. In December, he asked a judicial nominee the same question nine times. In another hearing, he asked a nominee if he believes in God.

Watch above via MSNBC.

