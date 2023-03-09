Benjamin Hall Gives Harrowing Account of Being Severely Wounded in Ukraine: ‘I Was in a Dark Place’

Fox News State Department Correspondent Benjamin Hall gave a harrowing account of the explosions that severely wounded him while covering Russia’s war against Ukraine.

It was his first television interview since the attack.

In March 2022, Hall and his news crew were covering the war just outside of Kyiv when they came under fire. Pierre Zakrzewski, a Fox News photojournalist was killed in the attack, as was producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, who was working with the Fox News team.

On Thursday, Hall sat down with Sean Hannity for an interview in which Hall recalled that fateful day.

“We slowed slow down at an abandoned checkpoint and out of nowhere, the first missile came,” Hall said. “Lands about 30 feet in front of us. Immediately, Pierre shouts, ‘Reverse the car, reverse the car!’ There were two Ukrainians driving as well, five of us in the car. The car got stuck, we couldn’t go back.”

Hall recounted how Zakrzewski told everyone to exit the vehicle, at which point a second missile landed near the car.

“And that one, I went black,” Hall said. “And I was in a dark place. I couldn’t feel or see. I’d taken some shrapnel in the eye and a matchbox-sized shrapnel in my neck, and I was out, I was out dead.”

The reporter told Hannity he had a vision of his daughter.

“She said to me, ‘Daddy you’ve got to get out of the car,'” Hall said. “Real as if she was in front of me. Out of nowhere, she came to me. And I came to, and I opened up my eyes and my instinct took me over toward the car door, and I scrambled and I pulled myself out. And I got out of the car, and the third bomb hit the car itself right after that.”

Hall stated he lost consciousness again and when he awoke, he realized the extent of his injuries.

“My right leg is gone,” he recalled. “The foot had gone. Ironically, I didn’t notice it at the time.”

Hall said pieces of his skull needed to be removed and his left hand needed to be pieced back together.

“I was lying there and Pierre was still alive at this point,” he continued. “And Pierre immediately said, ‘Don’t move. Russian drones, Russian drones.’ And so, I’m lying there in this barren landscape trying not to move, trying to think of what we can do, looking at my injuries, realizing how badly injured I am.”

Hall stated he took out his cellphone, which had no reception. Remarkably, he took photos of his injuries before deleting the images, lest he not make it home and those images be the last ones his family saw of him.

He went on to say he went to wave down a car for help, only to be warned by Zakrzewski that the car likely belonged to Russians.

“And I said, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m so badly injured. I gotta go,'” Hall recalled.

The full interview with Benjamin Hall will air on Friday’s Hannity.

Watch above via Fox News.

