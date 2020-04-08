Former 2020 Democratic candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, in an address to supporters, declared Wednesday that he will continue to collect delegates ahead of the DNC convention with the goal to exert his progressive ideals onto the parties platform.

Sanders announced Wednesday morning that he will end his campaign and work with the remaining Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden to defeat President Donald Trump.

“On a practical note, let me also say this, I will stay on the ballot in all remaining states and continue to gather delegates while Vice President Biden will be the nominee,” Sanders stated.

“We must continue working to assemble as many delegates as possible at the Democratic convention, where we will be able to exert significant influence over the party platform and other functions,” the senator concluded.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

