Bernie Sanders denounced Russian election interference in comments to the press today after reports that he was warned weeks ago about how Russia is trying to help his campaign.

The news — broken by the Washington Post — comes on the heels of reporting about how President Donald Trump was similarly briefed on Russia trying to help reelect him — as well as reporting detailing POTUS’ apparently angry response.

Sanders said today, “What I say to Mr. Putin, if elected president, trust me, you are not going to be interfering in American elections.”

He said he was briefed about a month ago and added that they need to “stay out of American elections.”

“They try to divide us up… That is the ugliest thing they’re doing. They’re trying to cause chaos, they’re trying to cause chaos in America,” Sanders said.

One reporter asked about how this new “came out now” given the briefing was a month ago.

Sanders remarked, “I’ll let you guess, about one day before the Nevada caucus. Why do you think it came out?”

“It was the Washington Post?” Sanders added. “Good friends.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

