Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto expressed some distaste with Donald Trump in an interview with Rep. Debbie Dingell Thursday, after the president joked that her recently deceased husband may be in Hell.

Introducing his interview with the Michigan Democrat — whose husband John Dingell, the longest serving member of Congress, died this year — Cavuto decried Trump for his comments at a rally in Battle Creek Wednesday night.

“The president had an opportunity to apologize for those remarks he made,” Cavuto said. “Just as an American, regardless of politics, I just thought that was beyond offensive, beyond cruel, beyond mean. Certainly not in the character of our nation or the season. So I’m very sorry for what you and your family had to endure. How are you doing now?”

“First of all, thank you for saying that,” Dingell replied. “Look, it’s the holidays. Thanksgiving was very hard. This Christmas is very hard. Those remarks made it harder, because I miss John very much. I am sort of hoping that something good comes out of this and that people will take a deep breath and realize that words can hit people hard. Words have consequences. And that is the tone of rhetoric in this country should be bothering people. Maybe we can take a deep breath and remember we could be kinder to each other.”

Cavuto read out tweets from John Dingell criticizing Trump, to which Debbie replied that her late husband “would never try to hurt anyone.”

Dingell went on to call the president’s comments “disturbing on a good day.”

At a rally in Michigan on Thursday night, while the House voted to impeach him, Trump mocked his condolence call with Debbie Dingell. “She calls me up, and says it’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much. John would be so thrilled. He’s looking down, he’d be so thrilled. Thank you so much, sir,” he said. “Maybe he’s looking up I don’t know?”

