Joe Biden took questions from reporters in Iowa today and talked about gun control in the wake of the horrific shooting in West Texas.

Biden reiterated his position on banning assault weapons and said they can act in ways that don’t violate anyone’s Second Amendment rights.

When one reporter asked if there’s any compromise to be made with Republicans in Washington, Biden said, “None on this. I think there’s no compromise, this is one we have to just push, push, and push.”

Biden was asked if there will be “no possible solution to the gun issue until next fall.”

“I don’t see anything out there, do you?” Biden responded. “I’ve seen nothing, the president has no intestinal fortitude to deal with this. He knows better. His instinct was to say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do something on background checks.’ What’s he doing? Come on, this is disgraceful. This is disgraceful what’s happening.”

Biden was also asked by a reporter about the false war story the Washington Post called him out for. Last week Biden said he got “the essence of the story” correct, and today he said he wasn’t trying to mislead.

