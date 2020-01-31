Bill Maher had a bleak assessment of the state of the country after today’s Senate vote not to call impeachment witnesses, and as he went off on the Republicans he said Bernie Sanders has a pretty good case for being the Democratic nominee for president.

Maher said it looks like America’s in a “post-democracy world” and said while everyone knew “Trump was corrupt,” today showed “the whole Senate’s in on it.”

“I don’t think the Republicans any more believe in democracy,” he added.

And the politics surrounding this “affects how I might vote,” Maher elaborated as he talked about the thinking of many on the left:

“Do we want the progressive? I like Bernie and Elizabeth Warren, but I feel mostly, or have said, that somebody like Pete or Amy Klobuchar could win more easily. But I’ll tell you why Bernie Sanders is attractive to me now: because he’s the only Democrat who, like Trump, has an army. Who, when it gets to this other level, he’s got a bunch of badass motherfuckers who will get in the streets.”

