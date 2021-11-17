Bill Maher Defends Parents’ Worries About Critical Race Theory: Kids Get ‘Separated Into Groups — Oppressor and Oppressed’

Bill Maher defended parents’ fears of their children being taught critical race theory in an interview Wednesday night.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo told Maher that liberals “will mock the ignorance” of Americans about CRT, but “they still get to vote” and “fell overwhelms facts all the time in elections.”

“And it’s not a phantom either,” Maher said. “I’m not in schools, I have no interaction with children whatsoever. But I do understand this issue because I read accounts from parents, from educators.”

He told Cuomo he’s not against schools teaching about the history of racism in America, but “that’s different than teaching that racism is the essence of America.”

“That’s what people get upset about, or involving children who are probably not old enough or sophisticated enough to understand this very complicated issue with a very complicated history.”

He even claimed “kids are taught and sometimes separated into groups, oppressor and oppressed,” and asked, “Does a kid even know what those words mean? Would they gravitate toward that if you hadn’t told them?”

Maher suggested that while race relations in America have been getting better, critical race theory might be hurting that.

Cuomo brought up the argument that people want kids to be taught about the realities of racism and “otherwise you’re just hiding from the truth.”

“That’s nuts. That’s just silly. It’s just virtue signaling,” Maher dismissively said.

Cuomo went on to ask Maher if he’s concerned about being cancelled.

Maher shrugged it off and boasted “both sides” have tried to cancel him.

“My politics have not changed. I’m an old-school liberal. We were talking about the race issue. They changed, not me. I was the old — we should be moving toward a color-blind society where we don’t see race. That’s the old way to look at it, I think that’s still the good way to look at it.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

