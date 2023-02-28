Bill Maher Incredulous at Jake Tapper’s Question About How He Knew Trump Wouldn’t Go Quietly: ‘Have You Seen This Man?!’

Bill Maher told Jake Tapper it was easy to predict former President Donald Trump would not leave office without a fight if he were to lose the election in 2020. Maher made several such predictions in the years leading up to Trump’s election loss.

“Nobody was harder on that man, I don’t think,” Maher said about his attitude toward the Trump presidency in a CNN interview Tuesday night. “And honestly, nobody was more–had their hair on fire about what was gonna happen as far as him not believing in democracy and not wanting to leave.”

CNN played a montage showing Maher on several occasions warning that Trump would not leave were he to lose.

“He could lose by a landslide in 2020 and I still think he would say it’s rigged, fake news, deep state,” Maher said in one clip. “If Trump loses the election in November, he’s not going to leave,” Maher claimed in another.

“You were predicting that in 2018,” Tapper told Maher.

“Oh, ’16,” Maher replied. “Before he was even president.”

Tapper asked the Real Time host why felt that way:

TAPPER: What made you think that? MAHER: Have you seen this man?! [LAUGHTER] He’s everything wrong with a human being, stuffed into one man. I mean, how could he ever do anything different? He is incapable, I think, of ever conceding defeat. And I’ve never seen him do it. So, why do I think he would be gracious ever in that situation or say he ever lost? And he said it, even in 2016 when he was running… He was basically saying, “If we win, yes. Then it’s a fair election. If we don’t, it was rigged.” He would never actually just come out and say, “Yes, of course. This is America. This is how we do it. This is the jewel in our crown in this country, the peaceful transfer of power.” Nothing like that.

Maher went on to predict that if he runs again, President Joe Biden would beat Trump if he gets the Republican nomination.

“It might not be Joe Biden,” he said. “I think if it’s Biden against Trump, Biden will win. I do. Not guaranteed, but I think that’s a really good bet. It was the first time. And I think it would be the second time even more so.”

Maher’s show, Overtime, the afterword of his HBO show Real Time, made its exclusive CNN debut earlier this month.

