Bill Maher Says Jail Insurrectionists Now Because if Dems Lose ‘The Jan. 6 Commission Becomes The Hunter Biden Commission’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher pushed for Attorney General Merrick Garland to hurry up and start jailing insurrectionists before a crushing midterm defeat reverses the political terrain.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host spoke with guests former Senator Doug Jones and MSNBC host Ali Velshi about the pace of investigations, and the prospect that the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol’s investigation will be a “game-changer.”

DOUG JONES: And we hope not a recession. But, you know, things are not looking good. But look, these hearings do have the possibility of, maybe not being a game-changer, but at least letting the public know what’s going on. And I think early on the January 6 commission did a very, very good job of just methodically and efficiently moving forward on trying to figure out what happened. We have to remember that the role of the January 6 Commission is not to put people in jail. It is not to indict Donald Trump. It is not to indict anybody. It’s to tell people what happened in a nonpartisan fashion.

BILL MAHER: But who is going to put people in jail? If you don’t get put into jail for insurrection? Where does it stop?

DOUG JONES: Well, you’ve got a whole lot of it. But the January 6 Commission, that’s not their job. That’s the job of the Department of Justice.

BILL MAHER: But what? It is the job of Merrick Garland, isn’t it? What? What are we waiting for? I mean, you know what? They got about 6 months before the election, which the Democrats are going to get wiped out. They’re not going to be a Democrat between Massachusetts and Pacoima. It’s going to be like Buffalo. I mean, they’re just going to be okay. And then the January 6 commission becomes the Hunter Biden Commission, right?

DOUG JONES: Yes. Yes.

BILL MAHER: So what. What is the plan there on the Democratic side? Where, why where is Merrick Garland? Where is the indictment?

ALI VELSHI: This is the advantage of having Doug Jones here, because real lawyers who’ve done real things in life will tell you that the wheels of justice are supposed to move at a pace that is more akin to the way this is going than what it did during the Trump administration, where Donald Trump would say something and his attorney general, as he described him, would move with great haste to to achieve whatever the political aims are. So the problem here is that this Justice Department is being very deliberative, and there are a lot of good lawyers who are arguing that that’s the way justice should go so that it is not doubted and disrespected by people. The problem here is that the net outcome of what may happen in the midterms in November is that democracy itself may be at stake. These texts demonstrate that there may be people who are leaders in Congress come November, come January as well, who just don’t believe in democracy the way that we do.