Biographer Says Giuliani Is ‘Penniless’ After Legal Fees and Spending $250,000 a Month On ‘Fun’

A biographer of Rudy Giuliani said the former New York mayor’s many legal woes and profligate spending have left him “penniless”

On Tuesday, Giuliani’s former lawyer and longtime friend Robert Costello sued him over alleged unpaid legal fees totaling $1.36 million stemming from various cases. The ex-mayor is currently under indictment in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state in favor of Donald Trump. Giuliani is also awaiting a civil trial in which a jury will decide how much he has to pay two election workers he defamed.

Andrew Kirtzman, who has covered Giuliani for decades and recently wrote another biography about him, joined Tuesday’s edition of The Source on CNN to give his insights.

“I mean, one of the striking things about the lawsuit I read today was just how much trouble Giuliani has gotten himself into over four years,” Kirtzman told host Kaitlan Collins. “Costello has represented him through four investigations – three of them criminal – 10 civil suits, two disbarment hearings. And I don’t even know if that includes the sexual harassment suit by a former employee. I mean, Giuliani has just this deep attraction to danger and you know, he has no one to blame but himself.”

“But when you mentioned the last four years, all of that also goes back to his dealings with Donald Trump,” Collins said, alluding to the fact Giuliani was formerly Trump’s personal attorney.

“It’s all in service of Donald Trump,” he said. “And I think if, you know, one day Giuliani ends up sitting in a jail cell, he’s really gonna have to think through whether it was all worth it.”

Kirtzman added that Giuliani is broke despite once being worth $100 million. He further explained that Giuliani and his ex-wife used to spend $250,000 a month on “fun”:

Well, I mean, Giuliani’s going broke. He’s going broke and he’s facing prison. And, you know, his catastrophic fall is just one of the great, kind of, rise and falls of our generation. I mean, Giuliani was once worth $100 million. His Giuliani Partners was founded right after 9/11 to capitalize on his 9/11 fame. The place made $100 million over five years. Giuliani has squandered it. He’s had several divorces. He lived very high, his ex-wife said that they were burning through $250,000 a month on sheer “fun.” A month! I mean, he lived very well and now he’s penniless and facing prison. It’s an extraordinary story.

Kirtzman later added that Giuliani is “in a world of trouble.”

Watch above via CNN.

