AZ Senate Candidate Calls Elon Musk ‘Our Country’s Richest African American’

Appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Republican Blake Masters discussed insider trading among members of Congress, though he kept the discussion confined to Democrats despite the bipartisan nature of the problem. Last week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said members – who have regular access to material, nonpublic information about publicly traded companies – should be allowed to trade individual stocks.

“We’re a free-market economy,” she declared. “They should be able to participate in that.”

Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi have made gobs of money trading stocks.

“They’re corrupt,” said Masters of the Pelosis and Democrats in general. “And they’re hypocritical, so much so that there are terms for this, right? Champagne socialist, limousine liberal. Look at Elizabeth Warren, who’s in the news this week for attacking our country’s richest African American entrepreneur, a successful businessman who’s on track to pay $12 billion in taxes this year. I’m talking about Elon Musk, of course.”

Tucker Carlson, theretofore appearing confused, burst out laughing.

“And Elon has done more this week for America than Elizabeth Warren will do her a lifetime,” Masters continued. “And she has the nerve to criticize him?”

Musk, who is White, grew up in apartheid South Africa and came to the United States via Canada. His family had a lucrative stake in an emerald mine in Zambia.

Warren got into a much publicized spat with Musk that started on Twitter last week. The senator said Musk, whose car company Tesla has received mountains of government subsidies, has been “freeloading” off taxpayers. That prompted Musk to call her “Senator Karen” because we live on a very dumb timeline.

Warren later responded in an appearance on MSNBC by saying that “the world’s richest freeloader evidently has a very thin skin.”

