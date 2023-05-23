Bret Baier Throws Cold Water on DeSantis Run: ‘Something Has to Change Dramatically’ For Him to Win

Fox News’s Bret Baier assessed that the 2024 Republican primary will have to experience an earth-shaking development for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) to surpass former President Donald Trump.

Baier joined America Reports to react to the news that DeSantis will officially join the 2024 presidential race in an upcoming Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk. The Special Report anchor began with a nod to Fox contributor Karl Rove, who spoke before him about how Trump currently leads the GOP — adding things could change as the race goes on.

As Baier spoke about how President Joe Biden seems to anticipate a rematch with Trump, he noted the reality that Trump still “overwhelmingly” tops DeSantis in the polls.

“Something has to change dramatically,” Baier said. “There may be events that we don’t know. There may be other legal challenges that [Trump] faces. There may be other things that happen. But there has to be a significant movement to change the dynamic. Right now former President Trump controls the environment, he controls the base, and he controls the messaging.”

Baier did acknowledge, on the other hand, that Trump has been fuming at DeSantis for months and spending money on attack ads against him.

“You don’t do that unless you consider that person a threat,” Baier said. “And tomorrow, he officially — DeSantis does — gets into this race and potentially could be a threat to the not-Trump group of candidates who are trying to be the alternative.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com