Brian Kilmeade Claims Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams Were Just as Bad as Trump in ‘Delegitimizing’ Elections

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade claimed former 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams have delegitimized elections in America just as badly as former President Donald Trump.

A day after Kilmeade shot down Trump’s “rigged” election claims and called the ex-president’s behavior “unhinged,” the Fox & Friends host spoke with his colleagues about the public uproar over the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe V. Wade. As they spoke about Democrats threatening impeachment and pronouncing the Supreme Court illegitimate over the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, Kilmeade called it “insane” while arguing the Left always does this when they don’t get what they want.

“It’s the same thing they always say: Donald Trump is illegitimate. George W. Bush is illegitimate. When something doesn’t go your way, it’s illegitimate,” Kilmeade said. “What do you mean it’s illegitimate? How could you not see a greater responsibility to the country?”

On the subject of “delegitimizing institutions,” Kilmeade had some thoughts on how Trump, Clinton, and Abrams are all supposedly on par with each other when it comes to delegitimizing elections.

If you think January 6th is bad. If you think Donald Trump delegitimized the voting process, then you’ve got to feel the same way when you talk about Hillary Clinton coming out and not accepting. And Stacey Abrams not accepting institutions like the result of an election, and the same thing here. You don’t like a decision by the Supreme Court, go protest. But to say it’s illegitimate, it’s not American, is inaccurate and destructive.

Let’s review:

While Clinton did concede the 2016 election to Trump the day after her defeat, she has taken the position that the election was disrupted by Russia’s interference, and that the contest was skewed against her through a combination of disinformation and other factors. Similarly, Abrams never conceded her 2018 loss to Governor Brian Kemp, blaming her defeat on voter suppression.

Republicans have tried to deflect from Trump’s Big Lie by diverting to Abrams’ rhetoric after her defeat. Nonetheless, the January 6 Committee just held a series of hearings where a great multitude of evidence was presented for how Trump incited a violent mob, pressured election officials, pressured the Justice Department, and lied about the election being rigged even after being told that was “bullsh*t.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com