Fox’s Kilmeade Calls Trump’s Post-2020 Conduct ‘Unhinged’; Adds ‘I Have Not Seen Any Evidence’ of Election Fraud

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade called Donald Trump “unhinged” — while calling out the former president’s continued false claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him.

The Fox & Friends host joined Howard Kurtz on Sunday for a MediaBuzz discussion about the January 6 Committee’s hearings on Trump’s attempts to overturn the election. The latest hearing focused on Trump’s attempts to pressure the Justice Department into helping him reverse the results, and testimony from Richard Donoghue — the former acting deputy attorney general — revealed notes saying Trump directed officials to “just say that the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.”

Kurtz asked Kilmeade for his thoughts on Thursday’s proceeding, even as he remarked that “you knew this stuff” from previous reports about Trump’s conduct toward the DOJ.

“We all work for people or worked with people that sometimes fly off the handle,” Kilmeade said. “You know you kind of wait it out, count to ten, go back a little bit later. Now that you’re calm, what do you think? You hear that’s the way the president often works.”

Kilmeade happens to enjoy a positive opinion from Trump (despite the latter’s constant warring with the media), but that might soon change — as the Fox News host called Trump’s post-2020 election conduct “unhinged.”

The president was unhinged during that period. I interviewed him at West Point, and he was kind enough to give me a few minutes. I’ve never seen him so angry. That was in between the election and January 6. As soon as we were done, he just stormed off. And you know how long — I’ve known him for 15 years or 20 years prior to him going to the White House. I’ve never seen him so angry. So he’s convinced he was robbed. There’s no doubt about it. But I have not seen any evidence and these are all incremental examples.

While Trump continues to push his “rigged” election claims, Kilmeade has been calling out those unsubstantiated claims before and after the storming of the U.S. Capitol. One of Kilmeade’s most recent observations from the hearings is “you gotta accept the results of an election.”

