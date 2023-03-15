Brian Kilmeade Hits Biden Reaction to Russian Fighter Incident: Everything This Administration Does ‘Exudes Weakness’

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade tore into the Biden administration, accusing it of exhibiting “weakness” on the world stage at every opportunity.

The comments came as Fox & Friends spoke on Wednesday about the Black Sea incident where a U.S. drone was forced down after a Russian fighter jet intentionally flew in front of it, dumped fuel on the aircraft, and damaged its propellor. As the incident sparks debates about how the U.S. should respond, Kilmeade groaned, “all you do is look at this administration just exuding weakness wherever they go.”

Slow-walking the weapons they promise, they are almost a year late, some of them. Look at what happened in Afghanistan, directly related here. We call Saudi Arabia a pariah nation. They team with Iran now. Abraham Accords are in jeopardy. We kiss the butt of Iran, now Israel is going to be forced to act as they get closer and closer to a nuclear weapon. Any time you have weakness, this is what happens, and this is the Russian response. What would the reaction be if of the United States, if you see a Russian drone very close to San Francisco or New York? For me it’s clear, for you as well. That has nothing to do with it! If you were in international skies, that would be it! If you were over San Francisco or New York, that would be a different story.

“I’ll tell you the response. The U.S. would do nothing,” Ainsley Earhardt agreed. She based this on how the U.S. let an airborne Chinese spycraft traverse across North America for days before it was shot down.

As the panel noted Russia’s pattern of harassing U.S. aircraft, Earhardt said, “Putin knows if he shoots down something in international airspace, there should be a response from the U.S.” This caused Kilmeade to scoff that the current tenor of America’s response essentially boils down to “it was unprofessional.”

“Wow, look out,” he quipped sarcastically.

Watch above via Fox News.

