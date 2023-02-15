Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Predicts ‘Extremely Competent’ Nikki Haley Will Be Formidable Opponent for ‘More Vulnerable’ Trump

Now that Nikki Haley has confirmed her 2024 campaign for president, Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade predicted former President Donald Trump will find a difficult primary challenge in his former ambassador to the United Nations.

Kilmeade offered his thoughts Wednesday on Fox & Friends as he and his colleagues discussed Haley’s announcement video and the negative reception she has drawn from The View and other liberal critics. From there, Kilmeade oddly recapped that Trump “gave [Haley] a blessing” to run despite the ex-president repeatedly blasting her for previously saying she wouldn’t run against him.

Observing that Haley has changed her mind on that, Kilmeade also commented that Trump looks “more vulnerable” after many of his preferred candidates fell short in the 2022 midterms.

“My prediction is she will gradually gain steam because she knows the issues,” he said. “She is extremely competent and extremely tough and extremely diverse. She has the international experience. She knows how to run a state. She knows how to have combat, and she’s not afraid…So, I think she is going to be formidable.”

On Haley’s flip-flops about running against Trump, Steve Doocy gave her a pass for that by saying “politicians change their mind every day. It’s okay for a politician to change their mind.”

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com