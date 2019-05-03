Brian Kilmeade Ridicules NY Times For Breaking ‘Spying’ Story ‘Fox News Has Been Covering for Two Years!’

Brian Kilmeade took something of a shot at the New York Times after they reported details of an undercover FBI investigation from late 2016 that looked into possible infiltration into the Trump campaign by Russian intel officials.

This development has pretty much only confirmed pre-existing biases towards the Russian interference narrative: some see this as a legal and approved investigation into foreign interference while others see this as proof positive that the “deep state” was illegally spying on the Trump campaign.

Kilmeade can be considered part of the latter subset and made fun of the NY Times for ostensibly breaking a story that Fox News has been covering for well over a year:

“I’m fascinated by the fact that the New York Times thinks these broke this story because it’s in his book. And we have been talking about this for about two years. And you saw Dan Bongino, among others, leading the charge and nobody was picking this up outside this network virtually.”

Steve Doocy then agreed with Kilmeade, theorizing that the NY Times report on Papadopoulos and an FBI agent was a way to cover themselves, saying “they have to create a narrative, and this is it.”

It is true that Fox News has been focused on allegations of spying on the Trump campaign ever since President Donald Trump claimed that he had been “wiretapped” by the Obama Administration, though while coverage has previously been long on claims, and short on details, credit where due for getting ahead of this somewhat complicated story.

Watch above via Fox News.

