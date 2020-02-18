Bush Official-Turned-MSNBC News Anchor Nicolle Wallace Will ‘Gladly, Easily, Handily Vote for Bernie Sanders’

MSNBC News anchor Nicolle Wallace, who worked as White House Communications Director under President George W. Bush, announced she would vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) if he were the Democratic nominee, Friday, in the latest example of Wallace blurring the lines between news and opinion.

“I’m on the record. I will vote for whomever — I will, I will gladly and easily and handily vote for Bernie Sanders if he’s the nominee. This is not personal,” declared Wallace, adding, however, “How do you, as a democratic party, tell everyone to get behind someone who is… and I have no fricking clue what democratic socialist means, but everyone thinks that’s what he is and it sounds scary.”

In October, this reporter questioned why Wallace gets an opinion pass when Fox News is so frequently at the center of criticism for merging opinion with news.

Earlier this month, Wallace called President Donald Trump “the enemy” and said she would vote for “an automobile” over him,” while in January she compared Republicans to conspiracy theorists who believe the Earth is flat.

Last year, Wallace even called the president’s defenders in the media “chickenshit” during a breaking news segment, and in August was made to apologize for falsely claiming that Trump was “talking about exterminating Latinos.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

