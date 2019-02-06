CBS News Instant Poll: 76% Approved of Trump’s State of the Union Address

CBS News partnered with polling company YouGov to determine instant public reaction to President Donald Trump State of the Union speech delivered Tuesday night, and the returns are very encouraging for the White House.

CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor told viewers “CBS News instant poll here following the President’s State of the Union. 76 percent of the speech-watchers said they approved of what they heard, 72 percent they approved of the President’s ideas for immigration.”

