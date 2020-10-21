There may be no more influential figure among young black men than Charlamagne tha God, co-host of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which has been a must-stop for any aspiring politician over the last few years. Charlamagne has long been politically engaged but has recently joined efforts for a more organized block of black voters, which he discussed during a Tuesday night appearance with CNN’s Don Lemon.

Earlier in the interview, Charlamagne admitted his primary goal was to vote out President Donald Trump, who he derided as the “fascist in chief.” Following up, Lemon asked his guest about polls of prominent black meant saying “maybe we should vote for Trump.” and “some just saying I need to work with both parties.”

“I don’t like that narrative,” Charlamagne replied. “If Trump wins they are about to turn this into a ‘black men are the reason Trump is in office’ thing. He then noted that in 2016, “black men voted against trump more than any other group of men. That’s a fact.” He then advised CNN “to do a show on white women and ask them why they voted for Trump in 2016 over one of their own and if they plan to make the same mistake this year.” CNN has done a segment on “white women” who regret voting for Trump, but not a show.

Lemon followed by asking if his guest thought the addition of Senator Kamala Harris to the ticket will help with black men and women. “Absolutely,” he added, crediting Joe Biden for picking a black woman as VP. “Listen, I’m voting for Senator Kamala Harris,” he explained. “I believe she’s a political change agent, exactly the leader this country needs to lead us in the future. If she’s not, I’ll just be wrong.”

“I’m just so tired of old white male leadership in politics,” he added. “I can’t speak for all black Americans, we’re not monolithic, only speaking for me,” he explained. “But I’m sick of old white male leadership in government.”

“Trump wants to make America great again, Biden wants to build back better,” he continued. “I don’t want to do any of that, America has never been great for everyone and building back to normal that has never worked for black people.”

