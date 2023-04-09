Chris Christie Drops the Hammer on Trump’s 2024 Chances: ‘The Only Republican Biden Can Beat’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie (R) mocked Donald Trump across the board while sharing his concern about what would happen if the Republican Party does nominate him again in the 2024 election.

Christie hasn’t been shy about speaking negatively of Trump in recent months, and he joined This Week to discuss the former president’s current standing after his indictment in New York. Christie predicted that Trump would stick to his usual political style because “he’s got no other act,” and that’s when he made fun of Trump’s post-arraignment remarks from Mar-a-Lago

“That sounded, to me, like a guy you’d encounter at a bar who you wind up sitting next to and he’s griping to you about his bad divorce,” Christie said. “That’s what it sounded like to me. I don’t think most elections, in my experience, are won on the past. They are won or lost on the future. That’s gonna be his problem when the primary comes, because the smart primary candidate will be talking about the future and ignoring Donald Trump except for when he pops up.”

Christie kept the mockery going when he bashed Trump for the “awful candidates” he endorsed in the 2022 midterm elections. When the conversation turned to the issues most likely to sway the 2024 election, Christie said that even with Joe Biden’s low polling numbers, the president could still defeat Biden in a rematch.

“I think Donald Trump is the only Republican [Biden] can beat,” he said. “I don’t think he could beat any other Republican that could get nominated. But the economy will still be the thing that determines this, and I think we have more bumps ahead.”

Christie’s opinion is shared by conservative columnist Ann Coulter, another former Trump backer who is now warning Republicans that endorsing Trump will lead to Biden getting re-elected.

Watch above via ABC.

